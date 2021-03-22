Women’s growth in technical areas will aid nation’s growth: Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday stressed upon the need for gender equality in India’s higher education sector and to encourage women to pursue and enrol themselves in technical education.

Addressing the 18th convocation of National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, Kovind said, “Our girls should be encouraged to pursue technical education… The country needs more of our girls to pursue higher education, especially technology, engineering. Growth and excellence of women in the technical areas would add a new dimension to the nation’s growth.

“It would enable gender empowerment in the higher levels in the field of science and technology. It will help women to break the glass ceiling…,” the President said.