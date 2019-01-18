Women to be recruited in military police corps, says Def Min, terms decision ‘historic’

The Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre has decided to induct women in Personnel Below Officer Rank (PBOR) in corps of Military Police for the first time ever. The BJP’s Twitter handle declared this news on Friday. “In a historic decision, Modi govt has decided to induct women, for the first time in Personnel Below Officer Rank, in corps of Military Police. It’s a huge step towards further empowering women and improving their representation in our armed forces,” read the tweet.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also reiterated that the government has taken a “historic” decision to induct women in the military police with an aim to enhance their representation in the armed forces. Women will be inducted in a graded manner to eventually comprise 20 per cent of total Corps of Military Police, the official handle of the defence minister tweeted.

Their role would range from probing rape and molestation cases to assisting the Army wherever required. “To improve representation of women in our armed forces Smt @nsitharaman takes a historic decision to induct women for the first time in PBOR (Personnel Below Officer Rank) role in Corps of Military Police.

“The women will be inducted in graded manner to eventually comprise 20 per cent of total Corps of Military Police,” the handle tweeted.

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat had last year announced that the process to allow women in combat role, currently an exclusive domain of men, was moving fast and initially women will be recruited for positions in military police.