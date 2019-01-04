Women who entered Sabarimala were disguised as transgenders: Meenakshi Lekhi

Days after two women entered the Sabarimala temple, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi claimed Friday that the women were disguised as transgenders and if they were devotees, they should have offered their prayers during the day.

Advertising

Lekhi also criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for converting the shrine into a clash zone.

“If there is one person who has converted it into a clash zone, it is Mr Vijayan (Kerala CM). Mahilaon ko ‘hijra’ banakar lekar jana raat ko 1 baje, agar woh bhakt mahila thi toh din mein aana chahiye tha, lekin raat ko yeh karwahi ki gayi (Ladies were dressed as transgenders and taken at 1 am. If the women were devotees they should have gone in the day, instead this act was done in the night),” Lekhi was quoted as saying by ANI.

After the women entered the temple, violence erupted across state, which also resulted in the death of a BJP protester on Wednesday.

Advertising

On Thursday, the Sabarimala Action Council — an umbrella outfit of Hindu organisations — had called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the state on Thursday which paralysed normal life.

The resistance of traders, the tourism industry and anti-hartal movements against the recurring strike went in vain amidst the mounting resentment of BJP workers and Sabarimala devotees. In many places, the protest turned into a street fight between the BJP and CPI(M).

The head priest of the Sabarimala temple was criticised by Vijayan for closing the temple for a “purifccation” ritual just hours after the two women had crossed the threshold of the shrine. However, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant an urgent hearing to a contempt plea against the chief priest.