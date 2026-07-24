Women separated from partners, ‘raped’ by tribal community leaders in Chhattisgarh

A police official said: “On the pretext of keeping her safe, the duo allegedly gangraped her multiple times on July 4, as well as made her consume pills in a bid to end her pregnancy.” (File Photo)

Two tribal community leaders have been arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Korea district on charges of raping a 25-year-old and a 17-year-old.

The two women were in relationships against their family’s wishes, and had allegedly been left by their families with the two men – Daroga Singh, 75, and his brother-in-law Ramesh Tekam, 56 – after separating them from their respective partners.

The 25-year-old tribal woman has told the local police that she had got married to a man from another caste in April. On July 4, she said, her parents and relatives forcibly brought her back, allegedly at the instigation of Singh and Tekam, and handed her over to the duo.