Cabinet clears amendments to women reservation Bill

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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft amendment bill to operationalise the Women’s Reservation Act ahead of schedule, potentially bringing it into effect for the 2029 general elections.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to sources familiar with the development. The proposed amendment seeks to modify the existing framework of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, formally known as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, which was enacted in 2023.
Under the new proposal, the total number of Lok Sabha seats is expected to increase from 543 to 816. Of these, 273 seats — roughly 33% — would be reserved for women. The reservation will follow a vertical quota system, ensuring representation within Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories as well.
Crucially, the government plans to base the delimitation exercise on the 2011 Census instead of waiting for the 2027 Census. This move is aimed at advancing the implementation timeline, which under the current law could have delayed the rollout until as late as 2034.
The Centre has extended the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament and scheduled a special three-day sitting from April 16 to 18. The amendment bill is expected to be introduced and passed during this period.
(with PTI inputs)
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