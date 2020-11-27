Women put shoulder to the wheel as Delhi Chalo march gathers steam

Leading from the front, during the march. (Express Photo)

As trucks and trolley rolled into Haryana from Punjab carrying protesting farmers on Thursday, several women were seen riding along to take part in the agitation. Part of the famers Delhi Chalo protest are over 40,000 women, with a majority of them (nearly 30,000) congregated at two morchas being organised by BKU (Ugrahan).

While around 10,000 marched towards Delhi on Thursday, the remaining, associated with the Ugrahan group, will start their journey for the national capital on Friday.

“Women were less in number at Sardulgarh morcha, but still they were present and they marched ahead with us after we removed the barriers placed by Haryana government at Sardulgarh-Sirsa border,” said Buta Singh Burjgill, president of BKU (Dakaunda).

“Over 500 women also went from Lalru side towards Delhi. They have carried their clothes as they are aware that there is no date to come back,” said Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU (Dakaunda).

At BKU (Ugrahan)’s Bathinda-Dabwali morcha, the union’s vice president, Harinder Kaur Bindu, took centre-stage as one of the main speakers of the day.

“We will make our morcha swell up each day and we are sure that Haryana itself will give us way to move ahead. This two months struggle on farm bills has given us many women leaders and thousands have joined this union as well,” she said.

Paramjeet Kaur Pitho, another women leader at the spot, said, “Women are also sleeping in trolleys while camping here, farming is not just related to men…This movement has become a movement involving everyone.”

Harpreet Kaur Jethuke, another speaker at the Bathinda-Dabwali morcha, said, “These days women speakers are more and we make a list to adjust their dates to speak. This is the achievement of awareness against farm bills.”

Those working to mobilise women workers hope that their support base will grow in days to come.

Sukhjeet Kaur, who has been working with women workers for the Bathinda-Dabwali morcha, and Gurpreet Kaur and Malan Kaur, women speakers at Khanauri-Jind morcha, expressed the same hope.

“Women are part of this struggle. Without their support, we cannot get the strength to move ahead,” said Bhupinder Singh Maan, a farmer leader from Gurdaspur while crossing the Shambhu barrier.

