Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Women protest against Jalandhar bishop accused by nun of rape

Women protest against Jalandhar bishop accused by nun of rape

Protesters were marching towards bishop’s house in Jalandhar

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar | Updated: September 13, 2018 1:22:03 am
Top News

A group of women under from Janwadi Istri Sabha Punjab, the women front of Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), took out a protest march in Jalandhar city on Wednesday demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused by a nun of raping her.

The women protesters, who were marching towards the bishop’s house in Jalandhar, were stopped by police around 100 meters away from it near BMC chowk. The women then sat there on a dharna and raised slogans against the bishop. A Kerala-based nun had alleged that Franco Mulakkal had raped her 13 times in 2014.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Do parrots understand economics? Well, kind of | NYT ScienceTake
Watch Now
Do parrots understand economics? Well, kind of | NYT ScienceTake
Buzzing Now
Advertisement