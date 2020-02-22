Women part of Army for last 30 years… we welcome SC decision: Gen Mohanty

At the Southern Command Investiture Ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. At the Southern Command Investiture Ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday.

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision to grant permanent commission to women in the Army, Southern Army Commander General C P Mohanty Thursday said the process of implementing the court’s direction would begin very soon. “Women have been part of Indian Army for last around 30 years. We welcome this decision of the Supreme Court. We are finding ways to make lady officer tenet command appointments in various arms and services. I can assure that we will make it happen,” Gen Mohanty said at the Southern Command Investiture Ceremony that was held at Gateway of India in Mumbai on Thursday.

General Mohanty presented gallantry and distinguished service awards to 51 Army personnel and 22 units of the Command for their outstanding contribution in various fields. A total of 12 Army personnel and six units presently serving or located in and around Pune were felicitated during the ceremony.

Addressing the audience on the occasion, the Army Commander congratulated the awardees and recipients of unit citations and exhorted all ranks to emulate them and give their best to make the nation proud of its Army. The Army Commander highlighted the importance of coordination with other services and civil agencies in 11 states and four Union territories of the Southern Command.

Interacting with reporters, Gen Mohanty said, “Southern Command, the largest command of the Indian Army, is not just looking after the operational aspect, but is also responsible for peninsular India. We are also carrying out a lot of integration activities not just with our own Navy and Air Force but also friendly foreign countries. The Southern Command is ready for everything that the country may want. Not just the operational part but also during the natural calamities and in counter-insurgency operations or aid to civil authorities. We are also monitoring the security situation and we will be there to deal with any threat.”

He added: “Indian Army is in the process of modernisation. We are on the cusp of changing the modules of warfare. For that we have to keep pace with the leading armies of the world. We are also aware about the integration. The Chief of Defence Staff post has been created. We are working towards the jointness of the armed forces.”

On the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, the Army Commander said, “Abrogation of Article 370 has been one big step. But there are a number of other measures like the integration of available security forces. It is still in a nascent stage. We will see how things unfold. But I do see it as a positive step in fighting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.”

On the occasion, Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry) was awarded to Colonel Dhanjay Madhav Bhosle and Major Davinder Pal Singh, Sena Medal (Gallantry) to Major Udayan Thakur and Major Harmeek Singh Bains. Bar to Sena Medal (Distinguished) was awarded to Colonel Manish Mehrotra while Sena Medal (Distinguished) was awarded to Major General Adosh Kumar, Major Gen Nitin Ram Indulkar, Brigadier Manoj Kumar and Brigadier Om Prakash Vaishnav. Vishisht Seva Medal was awarded to Maj Gen Shailjanand Jha, Colonel Gaurav Sanan and Subedar Major B Karunakaran.

Army Commander’s Unit Citations were given to Southern Command Signal Regiment, Southern Command Information Security Group, 4/5 Gorkha Rifles, 21 Corps Zone Workshop, 120 Engineers Regiment and 16 Engineers Regiment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.