Women, members from weaker sections get top posts in Andhra civic bodies

Officials said that by politically empowering women and the weaker sections, the state is showing to the nation what emancipation of weaker sections really means.

The majority of mayor and chairperson posts in municipal corporations and municipalities in Andhra Pradesh, where the ruling YSRCP recently swept the polls, have gone to women and representatives from backward sections.

The YSRCP won 73 out of 75 municipalities and 11 out of 12 municipal corporations. Counting of votes in Eluru Municipal Corporation has not been taken up because of a High Court order.

Of the total 86 posts of chairpersons and mayors in the state, 52 have gone to women. In the municipal corporations, seven out of 11 mayor posts have been allocated to women and 10 out of 11 mayors belong to Backward Classes, SC, ST, or minority communities.

Of the elected chairpersons and mayors, 78 per cent belong to Dalit and backward communities. The three big municipal corporations of Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati have got women mayors. Wasim Saleem has been elected as mayor of Anantapur Municipal Corporation.

“Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed that weaker sections and women should be given top priority in selection of candidates for posts of mayors and chairpersons. About 78 per cent of posts, which is more than the normal quota, were allocated to women and weaker sections… Empowerment of women and weaker sections is no more a slogan but has been translated into reality by the Chief Minister in his 21 months in office,’’ said S Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government.

Officials said that by politically empowering women and the weaker sections, the state is showing to the nation what emancipation of weaker sections really means.