Women marrying outside Kashmir will no longer be deprived of rights: Mansukh Mandaviya

Hailing the Centre’s decision to scrap the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that the move would benefit everybody, as under the provisions of Articles 370 and 35 (A), only those who had settled in J&K before 1954 could get residency of the state and enjoy a number of rights such as buying or selling property. He added that Article 35 (A) also deprived other citizens of India of a number of rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

“…If a Kashmiri boy, who is a permanent resident of J&K, married any girl from the other parts of the country (who is not a permanent resident of J&K), none of his rights were being snatched. However, if a (permanent resident) girl of J&K married a boy from any other part of the country, who is not a permanent resident of J&K, that girl and her children would be deprived of the (property) rights (inside J&K)…,” Mandaviya said.

The minster was addressing a press conference at circuit house in Ahmedabad. The press conference was part of the BJP’s initiative to spread awareness about the Union government’s decision to remove the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and to turn it into a union territory, split from Ladakh.

Mandaviya said that people with politically-vested interests and separatists were against the government’s move. He claimed terrorists had been encouraged by that existence of the two Articles and it resulted in deaths of around “41,000 civilians and jawans”. He said the Centre’s move would open the doors to development in the region.

Mandaviya also said that the benefits of reservation will now be available to the people of J&K. People from outside J&K will also be able to buy land there, Mandaviya said.

“Within a week, the routine life of J&K is slowly becoming normal. Not a single untoward incident has occurred,” the minister claimed. “The people of J&K also want development, they want progress.”