Women made up nearly a third of NDA applicants this year: Govt

Nearly a third of the applications for the National Defence Academy’s entrance examination held this year are women, the government told Parliament on Monday.

The development comes after Supreme Court told the Centre in September that women aspirants should be allowed to take the NDA entrance examination on November 14 this year. In August, the top court had opened the doors of the academy to women.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in a written reply said 1,77,654 women candidates opted to sit for the exam out of a total of 5,75,856 applicants. He was responding to a question from BJD’s Amar Patnaik in Rajya Sabha.

“Necessary infrastructure and facilities for training of female candidates are in place,” Bhatt said, adding that “medical standards have been notified in the UPSC notification”.

So far, women can serve in select branches of the Army, Air Force and Navy.

The minister said that physical standards for women cadets will be finalised before commencement of training.