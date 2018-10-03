Women join protest march against Sabarimala verdict

The protest march in Pandalam against the SC verdict on Sabarimala. (Express Photo by Leju Kamal) The protest march in Pandalam against the SC verdict on Sabarimala. (Express Photo by Leju Kamal)

Thousands of people, mainly women, marched on the streets of Pandalam on Tuesday to protest against the Supreme Court order lifting the age restriction on entry of women to the Sabarimala shrine.

The people came out on the streets chanting Ayyappa keerthanams for the protest, billed as “nama japa yatra”. This followed a call by the erstwhile royal family of Pandalam, which has considerable stake in the traditions and rituals at the temple and the newly floated Ayyappa Dharma Protection Samithi.

ALSO READ | Congress backs verdict, says Kerala unit free to make own demand

R R Varma, a member of the erstwhile Pandalam royal family, said that around 50,000 people turned up for the march. “This is a strong message for everyone regarding the concern of the Hindu faithful, including women, in the Sabarimala issue. The turnout was spontaneous, we had just announced it through mass media,’’ he said.

Political parties and other Hindu organisations have not yet organised any open agitation against the apex court verdict.

BJP’s Pathanamthitta district president T Ashokan Kulanada said the party was not involved in the procession. “Scores of workers of the BJP and other Sangh Parivar organisations took part… I too attended it,’’ he said.

Sources associated with the protest march said the event was backed by upper-caste Hindu outfit Nair Service Society (NSS), which had impleaded in the Sabarimala issue in the Supreme Court. NSS has expressed its anguish over the court verdict.

Varma said the huge turnout in Pandalam should be an eye-opener for all political parties. “Without the call of a political party or Hindu organisation, devotees including women have come out… entire Kerala will soon demand that the traditions at Sabarimala be protected,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App