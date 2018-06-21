Women in cities believe breastfeeding will spoil their figure: MP Governor Anandiben Patel

MP Governor tells colleges to observe yoga day, send photos, videos as ‘proof’ MP Governor tells colleges to observe yoga day, send photos, videos as ‘proof’

In a bizarre statement, Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday said that women in urban areas refuse to breastfeed their children fearing it may spoil their figure. “Even today, women in cities believe that it (breastfeeding) will spoil their figure, which is why they do not breastfeed their children. They start bottle feeding their children,” Patel said during an event at an anganwadi centre in Kashipura.

Stressing on the need of a balanced diet required for the well being of the newborn and the mother, the governor said, “If the children are bottle-fed then their fate will also be shattered the way a bottle does.”

She urged the pregnant women in the area to register themselves with the anganwadi centres to avail the benefits of government schemes. She also encouraged women to avail the benefits of Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), an initiative aimed at reducing exposure of women and children to smoke by providing clean cooking fuel.

