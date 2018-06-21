Follow Us:
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Women in cities believe breastfeeding will spoil their figure: MP Governor Anandiben Patel

Women in cities believe breastfeeding will spoil their figure: MP Governor Anandiben Patel

Stressing on the need of a balanced diet required for the well being of the newborn and the mother, she said, "If the children are bottle-fed then their fate will also be shattered the way a bottle does."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 21, 2018 6:15:47 pm
MP Governor tells colleges to observe yoga day, send photos, videos as ‘proof’  MP Governor tells colleges to observe yoga day, send photos, videos as ‘proof’
Related News

In a bizarre statement, Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday said that women in urban areas refuse to breastfeed their children fearing it may spoil their figure. “Even today, women in cities believe that it (breastfeeding) will spoil their figure, which is why they do not breastfeed their children. They start bottle feeding their children,” Patel said during an event at an anganwadi centre in Kashipura.

Stressing on the need of a balanced diet required for the well being of the newborn and the mother, the governor said, “If the children are bottle-fed then their fate will also be shattered the way a bottle does.”

She urged the pregnant women in the area to register themselves with the anganwadi centres to avail the benefits of government schemes. She also encouraged women to avail the benefits of Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), an initiative aimed at reducing exposure of women and children to smoke by providing clean cooking fuel.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now