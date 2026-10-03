Women farmers must be at forefront of agricultural policymaking: RSS leader Ramlal

Ramlal also called on Centre and state governments to frame policies specifically around the needs of women farmers, adding that the latter should be given easier access to credit, local processing facilities and markets for organic produce.

Highlighting the role they play in the rural economy, RSS leader Ramlal said on Wednesday that women farmers should be placed at the centre of agricultural policymaking.

“Women farmers must be placed at the forefront of decision-making when we talk about sustainable agriculture and a prosperous rural economy,” he said, following the conclusion of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh’s (BKS) first national conference of women farmers in Delhi.

Ramlal highlighted that women have traditionally played a major role in Indian agriculture – from sowing and harvesting to seed preservation and livestock rearing – but were often identified in government records and social structures only as agricultural labourers or family helpers.