Women exempted from HPPSC, HPSSC exam fees, decides Himachal Cabinet

Women candidates appearing for competitive examinations held by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) and the state Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) will not have to pay the entry exam fee, officials said on Saturday.

The decision was taken by the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday, an official spokesperson said. The fees for various competitive examinations conducted by the HPPSC and the HPSSC vary from Rs 500 to Rs 1,500, according to another official.

The Cabinet also constituted three companies of the State Disaster Response Force to deal with natural calamities and human-induced hazards in the state. The force would help the government to ‘pre-position its resources and mobilize them within the shortest possible time’, said a statement issued by the government. The SDRF would also be used during the Manimahesh, Shrikhand and Kinner Kailash yatras for preventive measures.

The Cabinet gave its consent to provide free textbooks to all students of classes IX and X of general category studying in government schools. It also enhanced the monetary benefits awarded under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Gramin and Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna by Rs 20,000.

Ten more market yards across the state will be linked with the electronic national agriculture market, the Cabinet decided. This would provide the farmers a common online market platform for sale of their produce besides providing them better price through transparent auction process alongwith timely online payment, he added.

The cabinet also sanctioned new health centres and a police post. The cabinet also decided to fill up 10 posts of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services through direct recruitment from the HPPSC in Personnel Department.

