Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Women entering mosques: Kerala HC rejects Hindu group’s petition

Women entering mosques: Kerala HC rejects Hindu group’s petition

Rejecting the petition, the division bench, said Muslim women have not raised the issue.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: October 12, 2018 1:05:03 am
Women entering mosques: Kerala HC rejects Hindu group’s petition  The petition was filed days after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple

A division bench of the Kerala high court on Thursday rejected a petition, filed by the the Hindu Mahasabha, seeking entry of Muslim women in mosques.

The petition was moved by Dethathreya Sai Swaroop Nath, president of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha. The petition was filed days after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple.

Seeking a direction to the Centre to allow Muslim women to enter mosques, the petitioner said Muslim women faced discrimination as they are not allowed to pray in the main hall at mosques.  The petitioner said not allowing women to enter mosques denies them Constitutional rights under Articles 21 and 14. He said imposition of purdah for Muslim women infringed upon their personal freedom.

Rejecting the petition, the division bench, comprising Chief Justice Rishikesh Roy and A K Jayasankaran Nambiar, said Muslim women have not raised the issue.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode-based forum NISA — advocating reforms in Muslim personal law and supporting a uniform civil code — has decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court demanding entry of Muslim women in mosques belonging to the Sunni segment.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Searching for the dead after a tsunami | NYT Dispatches
Watch Now
Searching for the dead after a tsunami | NYT Dispatches
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Watch Now
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Buzzing Now
Advertisement