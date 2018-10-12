Women entering mosques: Kerala HC rejects Hindu group’s petition

The petition was filed days after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple The petition was filed days after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple

A division bench of the Kerala high court on Thursday rejected a petition, filed by the the Hindu Mahasabha, seeking entry of Muslim women in mosques.

The petition was moved by Dethathreya Sai Swaroop Nath, president of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha. The petition was filed days after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple.

Seeking a direction to the Centre to allow Muslim women to enter mosques, the petitioner said Muslim women faced discrimination as they are not allowed to pray in the main hall at mosques. The petitioner said not allowing women to enter mosques denies them Constitutional rights under Articles 21 and 14. He said imposition of purdah for Muslim women infringed upon their personal freedom.

Rejecting the petition, the division bench, comprising Chief Justice Rishikesh Roy and A K Jayasankaran Nambiar, said Muslim women have not raised the issue.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode-based forum NISA — advocating reforms in Muslim personal law and supporting a uniform civil code — has decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court demanding entry of Muslim women in mosques belonging to the Sunni segment.

