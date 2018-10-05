Women cops to be posted at Sabarimala: Kerala DGP

A high-level meeting of the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the shrine, has also decided to make necessary arrangements for women pilgrims visiting the temple when it opens for the annual pilgrimage season on October 16. (PTI Photo) A high-level meeting of the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the shrine, has also decided to make necessary arrangements for women pilgrims visiting the temple when it opens for the annual pilgrimage season on October 16. (PTI Photo)

Women police personnel will be posted at Sabarimala this month to facilitate pilgrimage of women devotees in view of the Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups to enter the Lord Ayyappa shrine, Kerala police chief Loknath Behera said Friday.

The DGP said everyone in the force should have to perform their duties irrespective of their religion and politics.

“They (women) will be posted there (at Sabarimala). We are a law enforcement agency. No gender, no religion… nothing. All will have to perform their duties,” Behera told reporters here.

His statement comes against the backdrop of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s recent statement that the government would implement the verdict in the coming pilgrimage season itself.

A high-level meeting of the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the shrine, has also decided to make necessary arrangements for women pilgrims visiting the temple when it opens for the annual pilgrimage season on October 16.

The Nair Service Society (NSS), Pandalam Royal family and family of the temple’s chief priest have said they would file revision petitions in the apex court against its order.

The Sabarimala temple had restricted the entry of women belonging to the age group of 10-50 as part of its age-old tradition.

On October 28, a five-judge constitution bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, lifted the ban on entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App