Women cops can help stop J&K youth going astray: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told probationers of the Indian Police Service that there must be a collective effort to prevent “children from going down the wrong path”, and this work can be “done very well by women police officers”, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking via video conference at “Dikshant Samaroh” of trainee officers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, Modi also praised the humane face of the police that has emerged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Responding to a question from an IPS officer who has been allotted the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, Modi praised the people there and hoped that the government would be able to ensure their happinesss.

“The terror-related news that we read becomes the main news. But the area has a specialty besides that, too—be it Jammu, the Valley, Ladakh or Kargil. I have been fortunate to have worked there for a long time. They are very good people,” he said. “Aur mujhe vishwaas hai ki hum sabke prayaas se unki jo khushnuma zindagi hai, woh hum waapis le aayenge (I have faith that with our efforts, we will be able to bring back happiness in their lives).”

On efforts to help youngsters from deviating from the right path, Modi said: “Hum logon ke samuhik prayatna se jo bacche galat raaste pe chale jaate hai, unko pehle se hi rokne ka kaam karna hai. Aur vo kaam mahila police officers se bahut accha ho sakta hai. Un bacchon ko vaapis laaney mein, unki maataon ko samjhaane mein (Through collective efforts, we have to work towards stopping children from taking the wrong path, and this can be done very well by women police officers—to bring them back on the right path, to make their mothers understand).”

“I have faith that you will provide that kind of leadership,” he said. The Prime Minister said the people of Kashmir have a special strength in working with textiles, and asked officers to become involved in activities like these. “In every home…the kind of shawls, textile work they do is unique. Even during policing, if you get two or three days’ leave, make small groups of women and show them what you know, and learn from them the traditional knowledge of textiles. And then connect the two. Show them modern designing, and you will see this will become a big strength in your policing as well,” he said.

On the humane face of the police that has emerged during the pandemic, Modi said, “The police force has been the first to get affected by Covid-19, particularly in Indore (Madhya Pradesh)…. For an average citizen, the police meant danda (baton)…the police meant atrocity. By and large, this was the picture that had been formed. This does not mean police personnel have not done humane things – they have…. But there has never been a collective impact. During the pandemic, (people have seen) police personnel sing songs, try to educate people through these songs, give water and food to people on the footpath, risk their own lives to take a patient (to hospital).”

