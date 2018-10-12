Women who dare to enter Sabarimala temple should be ripped in half: Malayalam actor Kollam Thulasi

Malayalam cinema actor Kollam Thulasi. (ANI) Malayalam cinema actor Kollam Thulasi. (ANI)

In a controversial remark, Malayalam film actor Kollam Thulasi on Friday stated that women who dare to enter the Sabarimala temple should be ripped into two pieces. “The mothers (elderly woman) taking part in the protest against the judgment should go to Sabarimala. Then those women should rip apart the ones who try to enter the temple; one half should be sent to Delhi and another to the Kerala Chief Minister,” he said in a rally.

Thulasi, a Bharatiya Janata Party supporter, was speaking at a ‘Sabarimala Protection’ rally led by the saffron party in Kollam district.

His comment comes a fortnight after the Supreme Court order lifting the ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine. On September 28, the apex court threw open the doors of the Sabarimala temple to women of all ages in a 4-1 verdict, saying the centuries-old custom at the shrine was not an essential religious practice and “the attribute of devotion to divinity cannot be subjected to the rigidity and stereotypes of gender”.

Ever since the SC verdict, the opposition Congress, BJP and various Hindu outfits have launched protests, demanding that the state government file a review petition against the top court order. But the Left government has maintained that it would not go in for a review of the ruling of the Supreme court.

