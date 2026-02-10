Women collecting firewood trampled by wild elephant in Odisha, 3 killed

According to officials, the wild elephant attacked the women when they had gone to the local forest to collect firewood. (Image generated by AI)

At least three women were killed and three others sustained severe injuries when a wild tusker attacked them in a reserve forest under Odisha’s Dhenkanal Sadar forest division on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Indu Pradhan, Tuni Behera and Kuntala Pradhan of Lochapali village. The injured were rushed to the district headquarters hospital, and they were said to be in serious condition.

According to officials, the wild elephant attacked the women when they had gone to the local forest to collect firewood. Police lodged a case of unnatural death and conducted postmortem examinations of the deceased.

Forest department staff said frequent elephant movement was noticed in the forest. “When the women had gone deep inside the forest, a tusker suddenly emerged and trampled them in a matter of minutes. Three died on the spot. The incident occurred around noon,” said a forest officer. Officials said it was the first such incident in the locality.