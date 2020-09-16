Woman’s dismembered body found in Vadodara

Harni police has registered a case of culpable homicide against the driver and initiated a probe into the incident.

The dismembered body of a woman, presumed to be in her 40s, was found near Golden Chowkdi on National Highway 8 (NH8) in Vadodara on Tuesday.

Police said she might have been run over by multiple vehicles following an alleged hit-and-run incident on Monday night.

Harni police has registered a case of culpable homicide against the driver and initiated a probe into the incident.

According to officers of Harni police station, the hit and run may have occurred late on Monday and her body was unattended for several hours until local residents informed the police.

“By the time a patrol team reached the site, the body of the woman was run over multiple times, leaving it unrecognisable. The body was sent to the SSG Hospital for postmortem,” an officer said.

An electricity bill from the Dakshin Gujarat Vij Corporation Ltd (DGVCL) with an address from Rajpipla town in Narmada was found near the site of the accident. “We will probe all angles, including any foul play,” the officer said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.