Woman’s beheaded body found in UP

The Meerut police found a beheaded body of an unidentified 30-year-old woman buried in a field in the Lohia village Thursday.

There were no clothes on the body and both arms had been severed with sharp-edged weapons, the police said. The victim may have been raped before being killed, they added.

“We have sought details of missing women complaints from nearby police stations. We are yet to establish the identity of the victim,” said Meerut SP (Rural) Avinash Pandey.

“We found a highly decomposed female body from the debris. Prima facie, it appears that she was raped before being killed. A probe is on,” Ritesh Kumar, in-charge of Daurala police station, told The Indian Express on the phone.