Woman working with IT firm duped of Rs 8.6 lakh in online fraud

A 43-year-old woman, working with an IT company, was allegedly duped of Rs 8.6 lakh by unidentified online fraudsters on false assurances of providing her a job with better salary.

The woman has lodged an FIR in this case at Hadapsar police station.

Police said the complainant is a resident of Magarpatta City in Hadapsar and works with an IT company. She had submitted her details on a job portal. Through the portal, she came in contact with the fraudsters claiming to be employees of a recruitment agency, said police.

They interacted with the complainant over phone and other online mediums and assured her a good job with more salary in a major firm. Police said fraudsters used fake names while speaking to the complainant.

They asked the woman to visit the link on their web portal and make online transfer of Rs 11,91,611 as processing fees into the bank account details mentioned there, said police.

She transferred the money, but never got the assured job. Then she again called the persons who claimed to be recruitment agency staffers. Police said the woman got a refund of Rs 3,39,014, but she did not get the job or remaining amount of Rs 8,60,597 even after contacting them repeatedly.

She then approached the police and filed a complaint against the online fraudsters. Police have booked the unidentified accused under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police said they are probing the cellphone numbers used by the accused for contacting the complainant. Police are also investigating the bank accounts in which she transferred the money through online transaction.

