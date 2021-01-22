scorecardresearch
Friday, January 22, 2021
Woman withdraws rape complaint against Dhananjay Munde

The Mumbai-based woman, who had accused Munde of rape, told the investigating officer that she is taking back the complaint, but did not cite any reason.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | January 22, 2021 10:10:45 am
Dhananjay Munde, rape allegation against Dhananjay Munde, Mumbai Police, Maharashtra rape cases, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsMaharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde. (File)

The rape complaint against Maharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde has been withdrawn, PTI reported on Friday. According to PTI, the Mumbai-based woman, who had accused Munde of rape, told the investigating officer that she is taking back the complaint, but did not cite any reason.

The police asked the complainant to submit a notorised affidavit in this regard, an official told PTI.

The woman had lodged a complaint against the Social Justice Minister (45) on January 11, accusing him of rape and sexual assault on pretext of marriage in 2006.

Munde, a senior NCP leader from Beed district, has denied the rape charges and dubbed them has an attempt to
blackmail him. The minister, however, has admitted that he was in a relationship with the complainant woman’s sister.

After the complaint came to light, the opposition BJP demanded Munde’s resignation from the cabinet. However, the NCP ruled out any action against Munde till the charges were proved.

(With PTI inputs)

