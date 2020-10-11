Woman who first challenged instant triple talaq in SC joins BJP

Shayara Bano was the original petitioner in the case. (Source: Twitter/UttarakhandBJP)

Shayara Bano, the first petitioner in the case challenging instant triple talaq in Supreme Court, joined the BJP in Dehradun on Saturday in the presence of Uttarakhand party president Bansi Dhar Bhagat and other state unit office-bearers.

While the party has not decided any role for her yet, Bano said she wants to start political work for the BJP from Bihar, which is going to the polls later this month.

Bhagat said Bano will publicise BJP’s ideologies and will have a “very important role”, especially among minority community.

Bano told The Sunday Express: “I would like to start work from there (Bihar) if the party sends me for canvassing there. I will tell the people about BJP’s ideologies that inspired me to join the party. I will speak about the BJP government’s work for the minorities, especially for Muslims women and other deprived sections of the society. I will follow whatever political work the party assigns me.”

Bano said she would also like to contest the Uttarkhand elections — scheduled in 2022 — if offered a chance.

BJP state vice-president Devendra Bhasin said, “It was her first day in the party. The party will decide some role for her in the coming days.”

A business management graduate, Bano had met Uttarakhand BJP leaders in 2018 as well, but did not join the party at the time.

Asked what prompted her move now, she said, “The government at the Centre has done great work for Muslim women by making a law against the malpractice of triple talaq. The NDA government is doing various other work for social and economic elevation of minorities. But opposition parties mislead Muslims and create a fear psychosis about the BJP through false propaganda.”

Bano had received a talaqnama (divorce) by post while she was staying with her parents in Kashipur, Uttarakhand. In her petition before the top court, Bano had argued that a “Muslim husband’s right to ask for divorce by uttering talaq three times in a row is completely unilateral, unguided, absolute and has no rationale. It cannot be identified with Muslim culture and is not part of Muslim law. So it is not part of religion and hence not part of the right to practice or propagate religion and deserves no protection.”

She had moved the SC in 2016 seeking a ban on practices such as talaq-e-biddat and nikah halala.

