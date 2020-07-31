Woman wants to move away from family; Gujarat HC gives protection to woman LRD jawan

The HC also directed that in case she moved any application seeking to join LRD services now, “the authority concerned may sympathetically regard the same.” (File) The HC also directed that in case she moved any application seeking to join LRD services now, “the authority concerned may sympathetically regard the same.” (File)

wThe Gujarat High Court on July 27 directed police to provide protection to a woman who was selected as an unarmed Lok Rakshak Dal but was unable to join duty in 2018 upon perceiving threat from her husband, father and two brothers.

The HC also directed that in case she moved any application seeking to join LRD services now, “the authority concerned may sympathetically regard the same.”

Mankabhai Rabari, Bhagvati Rabari’s father, from Mehsana had moved the HC with a habeas corpus petition earlier this month, alleging that his daughter had been missing since February 2018. However, appearing before the court on July 20 from the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital via videoconferencing, as she was Covid-19 positive, Bhagvati informed the court that she had differences with her husband and did not wish to live with him, while adding that her father and two siblings were also hand-in-glove with her husband.

On account of the threat perceived, she had run away to Silvassa, stayed with a friend but was back in Gandhinagar in March 2018. She had also lodged an FIR in May 2018 against her husband for criminal intimidation and had moved court seeking police protection in May 2018 which was granted.

A division bench headed by Justice Sonia Gokani noted that the petitioner-father had misled the court and also cast aspersions on his submission that he was unaware of his daughter’s acrimonious relationship with her husband. Respecting Bhagvati’s wish to go back to Silvassa, the court directed that she be granted police protection for a safe passage up to Silvassa upon her medical discharge from the hospital. “She does not trust the family any further because of her past experiences… She being an adult and educated lady can choose to decide her course of life,” states the order.

