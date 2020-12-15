Jharkhand: Woman, her two minor children die after consuming poison

A woman and her two minor children died after consuming poison in Shivpuri locality of Jharkhand’s Koderma district, PTI quoted police as saying. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Tilaiya police station.

The deceased have been identified as Peda Devi (28) and her two children Satish Kumar (9), and Ashish Kumar (8). The incident happened when the woman’s husband Mukhlal Yadav was not at home and had gone to Marakachcho village on farming work.

Yadav said he had an argument with his wife on Sunday evening and it is believed to have prompted Peda Devi to take the extreme step, PTI reported. The next day she went to the market and brought the poisonous substance and consumed it along with her children.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.