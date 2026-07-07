Woman stabbed multiple times inside Goa hospital

A woman staffer, working at the government hospital and research centre in North Goa’s Tuem, was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a man on Tuesday afternoon, said police. The accused man has been arrested.

According to police, the woman, in her early 20s, sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the Goa Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Police said the woman was stabbed multiple times with a knife.

A senior police officer said, “She is undergoing treatment and is reported to be stable. Her statement is yet to be recorded.”

Police said that according to eyewitnesses, the man entered the government health centre, and allegedly approached the woman staffer, before attacking her with a knife. “Some locals overpowered him and handed him over to the police,” the police officer said.