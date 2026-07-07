Woman stabbed multiple times inside Goa hospital

Stabbed woman, in her 20s, is a staffer of the government hospital and research centre in North Goa’s Tuem.

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
2 min readPanajiJul 7, 2026 11:20 PM IST
Woman stabbed multiple times inside Goa hospitalThe accused man has been arrested. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A woman staffer, working at the government hospital and research centre in North Goa’s Tuem, was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a man on Tuesday afternoon, said police. The accused man has been arrested.

According to police, the woman, in her early 20s, sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the Goa Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Police said the woman was stabbed multiple times with a knife.

A senior police officer said, “She is undergoing treatment and is reported to be stable. Her statement is yet to be recorded.”

Police said that according to eyewitnesses, the man entered the government health centre, and allegedly approached the woman staffer, before attacking her with a knife. “Some locals overpowered him and handed him over to the police,” the police officer said.

Police said the reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained. “We are lodging an FIR for attempt-to-murder. According to the victim’s brother, the accused was acquainted with their family and held enmity against her,” the police officer added.

Vijai Sardesai, president of the Goa Forward Party, said the incident is shocking and deeply disturbing. “A woman employee was brutally stabbed multiple times inside Tuem Government Hospital in Goa. If healthcare workers and citizens are not safe inside a government hospital in broad daylight, where are they safe? This is nothing short of a complete collapse of law and order. The perpetrators must be arrested immediately, prosecuted swiftly, and those responsible for this complete failure of law and order must be held accountable.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments