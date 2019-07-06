UP: 29-year-old woman shot dead, police suspect ‘honour killing’

Honour KillingA 29-year-old woman died after she was shot thrice, allegedly by her family, in Uttar Pradesh’s Dastampur village, in what police suspect is a case of “honour killing”. The incident took place around 12.30 am Friday when Nisha was asleep on the terrace of her home.

“The main suspect is her brother, who allegedly had objections to her marriage to a man from a nearby village. An FIR has been filed against eight people, no arrest has been made so far. Her father, who works in the BSF, did not have objections,” said Vaibhav Krishna, SSP Gautam Budh Nagar.

Police are on the lookout for her two brothers, uncles and aunts, who have fled.

Nisha had married Sunil Kumar (28) from Ghansia village last year. Kumar said they had a court marriage in June 2018 and waited around three months to break the news to their parents. “Her family was pushing her to get married to someone else,” Kumar said.

He claimed Nisha’s father had agreed to a formal wedding once he returned from his posting, but some relatives were against it. “Around three months ago, she told me she was fired upon by her relatives, but the bullets missed her,” Kumar alleged, adding that she continued to live with her family even afterwards.

On Thursday night, Kumar had a quarrel with Nisha over the phone. “She had been coming home late because of a wedding function and I was worried… I disconnected the phone because I was upset,” Kumar said.

Her neighbours said that around 11.30 pm, all lights in the house were turned off, which was unusual. An hour later, they recalled hearing three gunshots.

Kumar said he received a call from a relative that there had been firing. “By the time I reached, someone called and said she has been shot. I rushed inside and found her body on the staircase,” he said