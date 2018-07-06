Woman sets herself on fire; family blames ‘evil spirit’ 

A young woman allegedly set herself on fire and sustained serious injuries in the district on Thursday, with her family blaming an “evil spirit” for her act. The 19-year-old married woman allegedly set herself on fire after dousing herself with kerosene at her parents’ house at Vadu village.

She was admitted to the Sir Sayajirao General Hospital here with serious burn injuries, a local police official said. Her brother said in his statement to police that she was possessed by an “evil spirit” which made her commit this act, the official said. Police have yet to record the woman’s statement. Further probe is on, he added.

