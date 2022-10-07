scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Woman set on fire in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, 1 held

According to SDPO Shivender Thakur, "A local man, who wanted to marry the victim, had entered her home on Friday morning, poured petrol on her when she was asleep, and set her ablaze."

This comes weeks after another minor girl in the district was set on fire allegedly by a man for spurning his advances. The girl died days later.

A 22-year-old woman was set ablaze in Jharkhand’s Dumka district early on Friday allegedly by a man whose marriage proposal she had rejected, a police officer said.

The woman, a resident of Bhalki village in Jarmundi area, was rushed to a local hospital by family members, the officer said.

The accused, already married, has been arrested, Shivender Thakur, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Jarmundi, told news agency PTI.

This comes weeks after another minor girl in the district was set on fire allegedly by a man for spurning his advances. The girl died days later.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...
Also Read |Rape-murder of minor: Not Bangladeshi, accused has family property in Dumka, says police

According to Thakur, “A local man, who wanted to marry the victim, had entered her home on Friday morning, poured petrol on her when she was asleep, and set her ablaze.”

“She was rushed to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital by family members, and doctors later referred her to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).” Last month, a 14-year-old tribal girl was found hanging from a tree in Dumka, with her mother claiming that she was raped and killed.

The two incidents in Dumka involving minor girls are currently being probed by various bodies including National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the National Commission for Women (NCW).

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 12:26:17 pm
Next Story

Sajid Khan’s accuser says her ‘heart breaks’ after filmmaker’s attempted comeback via Bigg Boss: ‘Ask yourself, why are you watching?’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement