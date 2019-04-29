Woman raped in moving car in Shimla; FIR registered

A day after a woman was allegedly raped in a moving car in Shimla, an FIR was filed in the city’s police station on Monday, police said.

The matter came to light on Monday after the victim filed a complaint in the police station.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 366 (kidnapping).

The police refrained from sharing details of the case. However, police sources said that no arrests happened so far. Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said, “The investigation is on and we are verifying the details of the case hence we won’t be able to share the details of the case.”