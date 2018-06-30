Woman raped in Goa, taxi driver arrested

The FIR was registered late on Thursday night after the victim was taken to the Goa Medical College where tests confirmed rape. (representational photo) The FIR was registered late on Thursday night after the victim was taken to the Goa Medical College where tests confirmed rape. (representational photo)

A taxi driver was Friday arrested for allegedly raping a woman on Thursday evening near Goa’s Dabolim International Airport. Ravichandra Bhatt (48), a taxi driver, has been charged under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) by the Goa Police. Bhatt has been remanded to seven-day police custody.

According to police, the victim (20), from Maharashtra was working in Goa and had been living in the state. On Friday evening, she was returning from a market when a tourist taxi stopped next to her.

“He asked her if she wants a lift and she refused. He then parked the car and approached her again and told her that he was from Maharashtra like her,” said Police Inspector in-charge of the Vasco police station, Nolasco Raposo.

“She resisted again, after which he pulled her to the car and drove it to an isolated spot away from the airport and raped her,” he added.

The FIR was registered late on Thursday night after the victim was taken to the Goa Medical College where tests confirmed rape. “She walked back to the road and approached a passerby. He took her to the police personnel stationed at the airport premises who brought her to the station. She told us the registration number of the tourist taxi which was the first lead. Search teams were pressed and by morning, the accused was nabbed,” Raposo said.

