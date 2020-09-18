Woman raped in Gir Somnath, accused on run

As per the FIR lodged where the accused has been booked for allegedly raping the woman on multiple occasions from 2019 to 2020, police said.

A man allegedly raped a 30-year-old woman on multiple occasions by holding her four-year-old son at knife point in Gir Somnath.

“I was introduced to the man by his cousin who lived in my neighbourhood. On March 18, 2019, he came to my house when I was alone with my children. He threatened to kill my four-year-old boy with a knife and then raped me in front of my children. He also took my pictures and videos. He then started blackmailing me with the pictures and raped me a multiple times till July 2020. Out of fear and shame, I did not reveal the ordeal to my husband or parents. On September 17, he again threatened me saying that he will get rid of my husband (sic),” said the victim in her complaint.

Taking cognizance, police have booked the accused under Indian penal code sections 376 for rape, 452 for house trespass, 504 for intentional insult and 506 for criminal intimidation and 120B for criminal conspiracy. Police have also booked a relative of the accused as according to victim, she was also part of the conspiracy to rape her.

“We have taken the statement of the woman. The accused is on the run. We will question her relative who is also an accused in the case,” said an officer at Gadhada police station.

