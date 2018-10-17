Woman raped by neighbour in Uttar Pradesh

The woman has been sent for medical examination. (Representational image) The woman has been sent for medical examination. (Representational image)

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour when she was sleeping in her house at Kakroli village in the district, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman, she alleged that the accused entered her house and took her to a nearby jungle, where she was raped at gunpoint, they said.

He also threatened her of dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident, police said.

The woman has been sent for medical examination, they said, adding that a case against has been registered against the accused, who is absconding.

