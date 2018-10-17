Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Woman raped by neighbour in Uttar Pradesh

Woman raped by neighbour in Uttar Pradesh

The woman in her complaint said the accused entered her house and took her to a nearby jungle, where she was raped at gunpoint. He also threatened her of dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident, police said.

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published: October 17, 2018 10:29:17 am
Muzaffarnagar rape, rape case, UP crime, Muzaffarnagar news, Indian Express news The woman has been sent for medical examination. (Representational image)

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour when she was sleeping in her house at Kakroli village in the district, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman, she alleged that the accused entered her house and took her to a nearby jungle, where she was raped at gunpoint, they said.

He also threatened her of dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident, police said.

The woman has been sent for medical examination, they said, adding that a case against has been registered against the accused, who is absconding.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Buzzing Now
Advertisement