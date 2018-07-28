Woman alleges rape by BJP MLA Bhanushali: Gujarat High Court asks police officers to appear before court

The woman has alleged that Bhanushali raped her several times. The woman has alleged that Bhanushali raped her several times.

In yet another blow to former BJP MLA Jayanti Bhanushali, embroiled in alleged rape cases, the Gujarat High Court has sought presence of deputy superintendent of police, Kutch, along with the investigating officer who is probing a case of extortion against a woman. The woman has alleged that Bhanushali raped her several times. Bhanushali is said to have gone underground following rape allegations by a Surat woman as he has ducked two summons issued by the police for his appearance.

Justice Sonia Gokani on Thursday passed an order asking the police officers to remain present before her on Monday. The order came the during hearing of a petition moved by the woman seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against her at Naliya police station in Kutch. She has claimed in her petition that “FIR against her was an outcome of a political pressure.” The complainant Ajay R Thakkar was also present in the court who submitted an affidavit endorsing the woman’s contention that “he was under political pressure to lodge the FIR against the woman.”

Justice Gokani’s order reads, “Under the political pressure, he has given the false complaint against the applicant (woman) and on specifically asking him as to the name of the person who has pressurised him to lodge the complaint, the complainant is not ready to divulge the same.” Instead of saying the name of Bhanushali in the open court, Thakkar has mentioned the BJP leader’s name in his affidavit. The woman’s lawyer Jigar Mehta told The Indian Express that “In the FIR, Thakkar has accused the woman petitioner and others that he was made to drink milk spiked with drug. And, he was filmed with a woman in compromising position.”

The court order said, “Affidavit on behalf of the original complainant (Thakkar) is filed. He has alleged against one Jayantibhai Bhanushali to have misled the complainant to settle his score with the applicant. It is his say that having been misguided by him, the complainant has chosen to lodge the complaint.”

Justice Gokani has noted that “This Court notices that the applicant is facing serious offences against her. She is alleged to have involved herself in the offences, which would make society quite unsafe. Before her arrest, in the present case, when an attempt is being made to get the FIR quashed by calling complainant, this has caused serious alarm and therefore, there is a need for this Court, to call Dy. Superintendent of Police, Kutch, who shall along with Investigating Officer remain present on 30.07.2018.”

On Thursday, another bench of high court sought case papers from Naroda police station in response to a petition moved by the same petitioner woman.

