Surat: Woman police SI shoots self with service gun, dies

According to police, Anita Joshi was working as a police sub-inspector with Udhna police station since the last four years. (Representational)

A 33-YEAR-OLD woman sub-inspector with Surat city police allegedly shot herself dead with her service revolver at police quarters in Falsawadi on Saturday, police said.

In a purported note, recovered from a diary, the S-I stated she was depressed and nobody was responsible for her death, police said.

According to police, Anita Joshi was working as a police sub-inspector with Udhna police station since the last four years.

On Saturday afternoon, after returning home from a night duty she allegedly shot herself by firing a single round from her service revolver, police said. It was her wedding anniversary, police added.

Neighbours alerted the police control room when they heard the shot. Mahidharpura police reached to the spot and broke open the door to find Joshi body in her bedroom.

Her five-year-old son was at a neighbour’s house and husband Vaibhav, who works as driver in the motor vehicle department of Surat police department, was at office.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and lodged an accidental death complaint.

Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said, “We have set up a high-level inquiry. At present, we cannot say more in the matter. Investigation teams will talk to her family members and friends to find out the actual reason that had driven her to end her life.”

