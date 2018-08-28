Woman picks parents over husband, apex court permits her to be with them

The Supreme Court came in regard to a 2016 verdict by Hyderabad High Court dismissing the petition of the maternal uncles of a man for quashing criminal proceedings against them in a matrimonial dispute case. (File) The Supreme Court came in regard to a 2016 verdict by Hyderabad High Court dismissing the petition of the maternal uncles of a man for quashing criminal proceedings against them in a matrimonial dispute case. (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a woman from Chhattisgarh to go with her parents after she said that she prefers to be with them, and not her husband, who claimed to have converted from Islam to Hinduism to marry her.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud interacted with the 23-year-old woman today.

Hearing a Habeas Corpus petition by her husband, Ibrahim Siddhiqui, who took the name Aryan Arya after conversion, the bench had earlier asked Chhattisgarh police to ensure her presence in court on Monday.

According to the petitioner, he had converted to Hinduism in February this year to marry Anjali Jain, also a resident of Dhamtari, about 60 km south of state capital Raipur. Siddhiqui had alleged that Jain’s family had deprived her from meeting him.

When Jain was produced before the court on Monday, the bench asked her details such as her name, whether their marriage “actually” took place, and “why don’t you want to live with your husband”.

Jain replied that she is a major and had married Arya, but she wanted to live with her parents. She also said it was her own choice, and that she was not coerced by anyone. The bench considered her statement and modified the order of the High Court, which had asked her to either go with her parents or be accommodated in a hostel.

“She has categorically stated that she does not want to go with her husband and wants to go back to her parents. In view of the aforesaid, we permit her to go back to the parents.” the bench said. “We refrain from commenting on the marriage. As she is major, she is entitled to take her decision as to where she wants to go.”

The court said it would not get into legality and validity of the marriage, which would be dealt with by the competent courts.

