Woman paraded on police jeep: HC summons DSP, seeks explanation

Taking a strong note of the police action of parading a woman atop a jeep earlier this week in Amritsar, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police Lakhwinder Singh to remain present in court on October 9 and explain why the woman was put on the roof of the vehicle.

In an order issued on Saturday, following the hearing of a case related to the episode on Friday, Justice Daya Chaudhary has asked DSP Lakhwinder, posted in the office of Assistant Inspector General of Police (Zonal Crime) at Amritsar, to remain present in court along with an affidavit explaining why the house of the victim was raided in absence of any woman police official when all the female members were present in the house.

“It should also be explained as to how the daughter-in-law of the petitioner was put on the roof of the vehicle as reflected in newspaper cutting,” Justice Chaudhary said in the order.

A notice has already been issued by the bench to the state government, the DGP and other police officials for a response to the petition filed by father-in-law of the woman, who also suffered injuries after falling from the speeding vehicle. Balwant Singh approached the High Court for an SIT inquiry into the alleged highhandedness of the policemen. DSP Lakhwinder, according to his plea, headed the police party during both the raids at his house conducted on September 22 and 25.

In his petition, Balwant Singh has said that the police had forcibly picked up his daughter-in-law Jaswinder Kaur from their house in Shehzada village on September 25, made her sit on the roof of the police jeep and paraded her through the entire village.

“Jaswinder Kaur was also roamed on the main road for a distance of 3 kilometre and then near the turning point of Chawinda Devi Town, the police jeep was being driven in a very high speed and said Jaswinder Kaur fell down from the said jeep and suffered serious injuries,” Balwant Singh’s counsel advocate Harchand Singh Batth has said in the plea.

The whole incident has been recorded by a CCTV camera and can be produced before the High Court, the court has been told. A video showing the woman falling from the police vehicle also went viral on social media. Singh’s counsel had attached a newspaper report regarding it with the petition.

The Police, according to petition filed in the High Court, had conducted raids in connection with a case registered in March 2017 regarding an incident of trespassing and criminal intimidation. Balwant Singh has stated in the petition that he is known to the persons accused in the FIR and has been now issued a notice by the Police for joining the investigation but instead he has preferred to file an anticipatory bail in the lower court.

