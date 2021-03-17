Woman on trip with ‘husband’ found dead at friend’s apartment in Vadodara

According to the police, Sheetal and Rahul had reached Vadodara on March 14 and asked her friend Yogita Kanojia to allow them to stay over at her rented apartment for the night.

A probe has been launched into the death of a 25-year-old woman, who allegedly died by suicide at her friend’s rented apartment in Vadodara city, where she was visiting for a stayover, said Manjalpur police Tuesday.

The incident came to light Monday evening when the friend returned from work and found Sheetal Parmar’s unclothed body hanging from a ceiling fan of her bedroom. No note has been found on the woman, who was purportedly on a trip with her ‘husband’ Rahul Parmar, police said.

Makarpura Police Inspector Rahul Patel, who has the additional charge of Manjalpur police station and is the interim investigating officer in the case, said Rahul, a CISF official, claimed to have registered his marriage with Sheetal in Dahod district though he has an undissolved previous marriage.

Patel said, “The couple had come in contact when they were working at a mall in the city. Rahul has two children, aged 7 and 4, from his first marriage, which is undissolved. He lives with his wife and children in UP now and keeps visiting Sheetal. He has not yet provided us with any proof of their registered marriage, which would anyway be termed illegal.”

Police said Rahul, in his statement, has claimed they had arrived in Vadodara Sunday and stayed at Kanojia’s apartment for the night. They had planned to return to Dahod on Monday evening, where Sheetal lived. “He has told us that after Yogita left for her work, the couple went shopping and met one of Sheetal’s local relatives. They packed lunch and came back to Yogita’s residence and had lunch together. Later, he told police, he left Sheetal alone in the flat to visit Sama police station in the city to have his motorcycle, which had been confiscated during his last visit to the city a few months ago, released. We are verifying his claim. Around 5.30 pm on Monday, when Yogita returned home, she forced entry through the main door as it was closed and found Sheetal dead. She called the police. Rahul reached the flat a few minutes later,” the officer said.

Patel said Sheetal’s autopsy has revealed no signs of foul play or injuries. “We had sent her body for autopsy and the report did not indicate any external injuries. The cause of death is by hanging. We are awaiting the viscera report. We have lodged a case of accidental death at Manjalpur police station and are questioning Rahul Parmar,” Patel said.