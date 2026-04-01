Woman molested, dragged through village in Bihar’s Nalanda; 8 held

Police have arrested eight men in the incident, which reportedly took place on March 26

A woman was allegedly sexually harassed and assaulted by villagers in Bihar’s Nalanda district after being accused of an extramarital relationship.

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Police have arrested eight men in the incident, which reportedly took place on March 26. A video shows men abusing, groping and dragging her through a village street. A case was registered on March 27 based on the woman’s complaint.

Recounting the incident, the woman said she had gone to a nearby mobile shop to get her number unblocked when some villagers saw her with the technician and accused her of engaging in inappropriate activity. “They locked the shop from outside after alleging that I had gone there to do something wrong with the boy,” she said, adding that she was unable to leave as the door had been bolted.