Woman molested, dragged through village in Bihar’s Nalanda; 8 held

A woman was allegedly sexually harassed and assaulted by villagers in Bihar’s Nalanda district after being accused of an extramarital relationship.
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Police have arrested eight men in the incident, which reportedly took place on March 26. A video shows men abusing, groping and dragging her through a village street. A case was registered on March 27 based on the woman’s complaint.
Recounting the incident, the woman said she had gone to a nearby mobile shop to get her number unblocked when some villagers saw her with the technician and accused her of engaging in inappropriate activity. “They locked the shop from outside after alleging that I had gone there to do something wrong with the boy,” she said, adding that she was unable to leave as the door had been bolted.
She said a crowd soon gathered, including members of her community. While the technician allegedly jumped out of a window, he was eventually caught and assaulted. When she tried to leave, she was allegedly stopped, slapped and her dupatta was snatched.
“They dragged me through the village while molesting me,” she said. Questioning the allegations, she added, “People are calling me wrong, but where is the proof? Even if something is wrong, my husband will decide. What right does society have?” Her husband was reportedly out of Bihar at the time.
Police said two accused were arrested initially, followed by six more on Tuesday night, taking the total to eight. “Based on the video footage, identities were established and eight people have been arrested. Efforts are on to identify and arrest any remaining accused,” a senior officer said.
He added that the investigation has been expedited. “It has been directed that the probe be completed on a war footing and a chargesheet be filed within a week so that the case can be taken up for speedy trial. Such incidents cannot be tolerated. Regardless of the reason, no one has the right to publicly molest or assault a woman. Protecting a woman’s dignity and ensuring legal action is our priority,” he said.
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Nalanda Police also cautioned against sharing the video, stating that circulating such content violates provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and infringes on the woman’s privacy. It warned of legal action against those sharing or forwarding it.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav criticised the state government over the incident, calling it “extremely shameful” and indicative of rising crimes against women.
Police said raids are ongoing to apprehend others who may have been involved.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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