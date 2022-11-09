Woman, lover murdered by her brothers in suspected honour killing in UP’s Baghpat

A 27-year-old woman and her paramour, both married, were allegedly murdered by her four brothers in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh late Tuesday night, police said. The incident comes nearly a week after a 19-year-old youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur was beaten to death allegedly by the relatives of his female friend who later died by suicide.

One of the accused, Mursleen, 32, has surrendered before the Ramala police station at Baghpat and confessed to killing the duo, an officer said. The police have arrested another accused Shehnawaz, 28, while search is being conducted to nab the remaining two brothers.

The police said that Mursleen who reached Ramala police station around 11 pm on Tuesday told them that he along with his three brothers had killed his sister Mehjabeen, 27, who is a mother of three, and her lover Arif, 30. Mursleen told the police that the couple who hailed from Asara village was in a relationship that continued even after Mehjabeen’s marriage to another person in Shamli village seven years ago.

According to police, Mehjabeen and Arif had eloped from Asara village on October 20 and ever since their family members along with the police have been searching for them. “Mursleen’s friend who spotted the couple in Meerut town on Tuesday followed them, besides informing their whereabouts to Mehjabeen’s brothers. The brothers reached Meerut by evening and held the two under captivity. The couple was taken to their village where both were murdered by the four brothers,” they said.

“The Ramala police officials have recovered both the bodies from the forests near the Asara and Lumb villages in a late night combing operation. Two brothers have been arrested so far while raids are being conducted to nab the other two,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, Baghpat district SP.

In another incident in West UP 19-year-old Zia-Ur-Rehman was allegedly beaten death by the family members of his female friend Tanu Saini at her house on the night of November 1.Tanu later died by suicide. The police have not made any arrest in this regard.