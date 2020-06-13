J&K: Woman killed in Pakistan shelling in Uri

On 12 Jun 2020, in the morning hours Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur Sector of District Baramula (J&K) by firing Mortars and other weapons, a senior police official said. On 12 Jun 2020, in the morning hours Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur Sector of District Baramula (J&K) by firing Mortars and other weapons, a senior police official said.

A woman was killed and another was injured in cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LOC) in North Kashmir’s Uri sector on Friday.

Local residents and officials said the shelling started Friday morning in Baramulla and continued till evening. Akhtar Begum, 40, a resident of Batgran, died, a senior police officer said.

“On 12 Jun 2020, in the morning hours Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur Sector of District Baramula (J&K) by firing Mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given,” said defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia. “Another woman also suffered injury in the shelling. She is stable,” said the officer.

