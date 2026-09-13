Woman killed, 2 injured in fresh violence along Manipur’s NH-37

Security personnel conduct an operation in the Tollen area of Tamenglong district following an alleged attack on a Kuki settlement.(Source: File)

A woman was killed and her husband and son seriously injured in an alleged attack by unidentified armed miscreants on a small and remote Kuki settlement in Manipur.

The incident took place around 4 am at Tollen village along the National Highway (NH)-37 in the Tousem sub-division of Tamenglong district.

Responding to the incident, Assam Rifles personnel from the Kaimai base rescued the injured father and son and moved them to Jiribam for urgent medical treatment. The deceased has been identified as Lhingzangai Singsit.

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The attack occurred on Black Day (September 13), which is observed by the Kuki community as an annual day of mourning to commemorate the loss of lives during the Kuki-Naga ethnic conflict in the early 1990s.