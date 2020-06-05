Woman IPS officer targeted with obscene content on Twitter, FIR lodged

The IPS officer has alleged that abusive, derogatory and obscene content about her has been posted on three Twitter accounts. (Representational image: Pixabay) The IPS officer has alleged that abusive, derogatory and obscene content about her has been posted on three Twitter accounts. (Representational image: Pixabay)

Cyber crime police station in Dehradun has lodged an FIR following a complaint from a woman IPS officer who has alleged that abusive, derogatory and obscene content about her and other women IPS officers have been posted on three Twitter accounts.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and IT Act.

In this regard, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. the apex training institute for the Civil Services, on Thursday tweeted, “Today some lady IPS Officers have been targeted with abusive, derogatory and obscene content by certain Twitter accounts. The academy strongly condemns this malicious and derogatory tweet and has lodged an FIR with Uttarakhand Police in this regard.”

DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said that FIR has been lodged and investigation is underway.

