Woman IAS officer posts on Facebook: ‘Senior threatened me’

A woman IAS officer of Haryana has levelled allegations of “harassment” against senior IAS officer Sunil Gulati. The woman put up a post on Facebook Sunday morning attaching her complaint to the Centre. However, Gulati, who is Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (animal husbandry and dairying), has denied the allegations, terming them “baseless.”

The Haryana State Commission for Women chairperson Pratibha Suman said the panel would look into the matter taking suo motu cognizance. “We will call both officials to our office for probe. We have just come to know about the Facebook post”, she told The Indian Express.

In a detailed post, the woman said she had sent some letters on the email ids mentioned on the official website of the President and the Centre. She told The Indian Express Sunday that she was yet to receive response from the government. However, she added that she had not approached the Chandigarh Police yet. When contacted, Gulati said” “It is wrong what she has been saying and must be rebutted. I am ready to face any inquiry.”

In her FB post, the woman officer said that on May 22, Gulati called her to his office and ‘threatened’ her. “Tum fileo pe ye sab kyon saf-saf likhti ho ke vibhag ne kya-kya galat kiya hai… me tumari dhajjiyan uda dunga [Why do you clearly mention wrongdoings of the department on files… I will ruin you”,” the woman officer wrote.

Referring to an incident of May 31, she said” “. Gulati ji ne muje dhamkaya ki aesi tippani filo ki noting par likhogi to koi tumahe ulta tang dega… Hum log mafi nahi dete hain (Gulati threatened that if I write such a comment on file notings then someone will hang me upside down, will destroy me. (Gulati said) we don’t excuse anybody”.” She alleged that the officer threatened to spoil her Annual Confidential Report (ACR) also.

She also claimed that the officer forced her to sit in his office during late evening hours. According to the officer, Gulati made her to sit in his office till 8 pm from 5 pm on May 21. The woman officer has listed more instances such as use of “abusive language” on the phone in her presence.

“On the pretext of searching papers, Sh. Sunil Gulati pushed the left side of top rail area of my chair, while I was sitting on my chair. Sh. Sunil K. Gulati also shouted on call of somebody ‘you bloody do what I asked you to do”,” she wrote. The woman officer told The Indian Express that she did not attend a meeting called by Gulati in Rohtak Sunday evening.

However, Gulati said,“On each and every file, she writes that it (proposal) requires expenditure, so it may be sent to the finance department. If she doesn’t know what to write, I have to tell her. I told her politely why she does write on each file — ‘submitted for a review’. It should be submitted for orders, I kept telling her. I did not bring all these things on record. Why would I ruin her career? She has total four years (in the) job – two years’ training and two years’ job. I am 30 years senior to her. If she doesn’t know her work, it’s my duty to train her. I tried to persuade her like my own child. I never imagined that she would do this (complaint).”

On the matter of ‘late hours’ in office, Gulati said” “I don’t go home after closing office at 5 pm. If some discussion is going on, meeting goes on up to 7 pm or 8 pm. An IAS officer is servant for 24-hours a day. I did not ask her to sit alone but among five officials. If she is facing some tension, it should be treated. It’s not my fault.”

When asked whether she had filed a formal complaint against Gulati, the woman officer said, “I have lodged my complaint through email (IDs) which are available on government website. I will certainly take legal action as per rules.”

Haryana Chief Secretary DS Dhesi did not respond to a phone call and messages sent on his mobile phone.

