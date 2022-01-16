Woman held for trafficking at Ranchi airport; ‘bought child’ for Rs 22k: cops

A Mumbai-based woman has been arrested at Ranchi airport on way to taking a flight back home for allegedly trafficking a newborn child, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused, Nikhat Parween, 36, came to Ranchi on January 11 and allegedly “bought” a three-day-old boy from a family there.

Parween, who is from Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district and currently lives in Mumbai, allegedly gave the family Rs 22,000, police said.

An FIR has been registered against her under IPC Section 370 (trafficking), among others.

The incident was reported on Thursday.

Airport police station in-charge Anand Prakash said the woman was supposed to board the flight on Thursday afternoon when CISF personnel saw the infant crying and stopped her at the check-in terminal of Ranchi airport on suspicion.

She was then sent to Kotwali police station in the city and was later arrested.

“We have sent the child to a home in consultation with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC)… Nikhat Parween had bought the child from a family in Ranchi, who seem to be very poor…

We are investigating the issue and will get the statement of the (biological) mother as well,” Kotwali police station office in-charge Shailendra Singh told The Indian Express on Saturday.