Woman held for ‘hiring 2 shooters to kill her husband’

Officials said that during questioning, they confessed to the crime but claimed that they had been paid by the victim’s wife and his nephew. (Representational)

A woman has been arrested for allegedly hiring two shooters for Rs 5 lakh to murder her husband because she wanted to be in a relationship with his nephew, police in Gurgaon said.

The incident took place on January 22 when Eijaz Khan (43), a tailor in Faridabad’s Palla area, was shot dead. Based on a complaint by his wife Kaksha Praveen (32), an FIR was registered.

“Raids were conducted at several places and the two shooters were arrested from Lakkarpur in Faridabad on February 3. They were produced in court and taken into seven-day police remand,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

The two, Mukesh alias Bheema and Monu alias Mohit, are residents of Delhi, said police. Officials said that during questioning, they confessed to the crime but claimed that they had been paid by the victim’s wife and his nephew. Rs 42,000 had been paid in advance.

“A country-made pistol, two live cartridges and an empty cartridge have been retrieved from Mukesh’s home in Delhi, and the motorcycle used in the crime has been seized from Monu’s home. A total of Rs 4,000, which was all that was left, has also been seized,” said the PRO.

The victim’s wife was arrested on February 10. According to police, during investigation, it emerged that the couple had a love marriage 10 years ago and have three children. However, the woman had allegedly been in a relationship with her husband’s nephew, Pinku, for several months.

“Her husband recently found out about this, and the couple had been having constant fights,” said the PRO. “All three of the accused arrested so far have been produced in court after completion of their police remand period. Investigations are being conducted to nab the nephew. We expect to arrest him soon,” he said.