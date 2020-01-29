Woman held for acid attackon man: UP Police

The incident took place in a village in Unnao district. The incident took place in a village in Unnao district.

A 20-year-old woman was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly throwing acid at a 25-year-old man, her neighbour, because he stopped answering her phone calls. The incident took place in a village in Unnao district.

The man, identified as Rohit Yadav, suffered 20 per cent burns, and his condition was stated to be stable. The woman was identified as Taiba Ahmad.

Circle Officer (East area) M P Sharma said, “They were having an affair for the past few months. A few days ago, Rohit stopped taking her calls. Upset, Ahmad threw acid at him around 2.30 am on Tuesday. After we got a call from the man’s family, we reached the spot. His family took him to a private hospital for treatment.”

“We arrested her this morning,” said Sharma.

The incident took place when Rohit was cleaning the dairy, owned by his family, at Gaunamau village, said his brother Mohit. His house is opposite Ahmad’s.

“She came with a bottle of acid. My brother asked her what was she doing there so early. She asked him to switch off the light, but he refused. She then threw acid at him,” said Mohit.

