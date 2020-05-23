Woman gives birth on Shramik train from Surat

The woman with the baby in the train. (Express Photo) The woman with the baby in the train. (Express Photo)

A 22-year-old woman, who was returning to her home along with her family from Surat amid the Covid-19 lockdown, gave birth to a girl child in a Shramik train to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The delivery was done by a hospital assistant who was also on board.

On Wednesday, Nasim Khan (27), who works at a dyeing and printing mill at Pandesarea GIDC, along with his pregnant wife Saberabanu and younger brother Ayub Khan left Surat in the special train.

Sabera and Nasim, from Chitrakoot district in UP, have been living in Surat for the past few years. Faced with shortage of money after the imposition of lockdown, they decided to return home, even as Sabera was pregnant.

Talking to the Indian Express Nasim Khan said, “I don’t want to get the delivery of my wife done in Surat where there are large number of Covid-19 cases. We thought that it would take five more days for the delivery date, so we decided to go back. I have also informed my parents about my wife’s pregnancy and they have already contacted hospital in Chitrakut and got her name registered. The condition of mother is alright but the girl child had minor increase in temperature.”

After the Shramik train crossed Bhusaval Railway station in Maharashtra, on Thursday afternoon, Sabera had labour pain.

Following this, another paasenger, Anita Sharma, who works as hospital assistant in a gynaec hospital in Sonbhadra district, along with three fellow passengers helped in the delivery.

The train driver after learning about the delivery, stopped train at Harda station. Nasim Khan and other passengers sought help from the station master who told them that as there was no official stoppage, no facilities had been set up at the railway station.

At Bina Railway station in Madhya Pradesh, a doctor’s team was kept on alert. As the train reached there on Thursday evening, the doctors examined them and gave some medicines.

“I took help of two more women. I have been working in the hospital since last 20 years, so I knew how the delivery is done. I am happy that my knowledge had been helpful,” said Anita, who was in stuck in Surat after she came to her relative’s house.

Nasim said that the doctors at Bina railway station said told him they will make arrangements for treatment of the child at a government hospital in Bina. “But I denied because if I get down the train, I may not get a chance to go back to my home,” he said.

One year ago, Nasim wife Sabera had delivered a baby but she died after few hours of her birth.

“I will return to Surat and will start job after the things turn normal. I will leave my wife and daughter at my house so that they will get proper care,” he added.

